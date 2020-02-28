Davis leads way in Lakers' seventh straight win, James out

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 23 points and six rebounds in three quarters and the Los Angeles Lakers won their seventh straight game and NBA-record 18th in a row on the road against the Western Conference, beating the injury-plagued Golden State Warriors 116-86 on Thursday night without LeBron James.
Rajon Rondo started in place of James and contributed 12 points and six assists as Los Angeles turned it into a rout with a 40-17 third quarter. James sat out because of recurring soreness in his troublesome left groin.
Davis shot 6 for 13, made 10 of 12 free throws and also had a pair of blocked shots and steals for the Lakers, whose 12 first-half turnovers allowed the Warriors to keep it close. Kyle Kuzma added 18 points off the bench.
Rookie Eric Paschall scored 23 points off the bench for his 11th 20-point game and Jordan Poole had 16 in the Warriors’ eighth straight loss both overall and at home in new Chase Center. Poole limped off with 5:44 remaining in the third after rolling his right ankle then later returned after getting it re-taped — but it briefly left Golden State with eight available players, two of those on 10-day deals.
Golden State guard Ky Bowman went down with 1:11 to play and was helped off.
Golden State forward Draymond Green’s return from a two-game absence with a bruise in his right pelvic area was a short one: He was ejected 5:45 before halftime on his second technical just 11 seconds after his first at 5:56.
Golden State also missed Andrew Wiggins, a late scratch with spasms in his upper back. The Warriors hung tough early but couldn’t stay with the Lakers as they did in Los Angeles’ 125-120 win here Feb. 8.
And if it couldn’t get worse for the home team, beloved Lakers super-sub Alex Caruso drew late MVP chants as the arena quickly emptied.
JAMES UPDATE
LeBron James had already been ruled out on Wednesday.
James, who missed 27 games last season nursing the tender groin he hurt Christmas Day 2018 at Golden State, scored a season-high 40 points in Tuesday’s home victory against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr can look at James as an example of a superstar taking it up to a new level after a full offseason, given the Lakers star had played in eight straight NBA Finals before last year.
Golden State has reached five Finals in a row, but not this season — so players such as Stephen Curry, Green and Klay Thompson may benefit from extended rest.
“Watching LeBron, he looks refreshed, he looks recharged. The idea of eight straight Finals is insane when you think about five here and what it’s done and how our players have felt this past year and the injuries that have hit,” Kerr said. “I do believe that when all is said and done, by next year’s training camp our guys should feel recharged and refreshed and ready to go. Hopefully that’s the case. LeBron’s also LeBron. He’s built differently than most people.”
Oklahoma City 112, Sacramento 108
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-108 on Thursday night.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and Chris Paul added 17 for the Thunder, who have won five straight and 14 of 17.
Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Harry Giles added a season-high 19 for the Kings, who had won three in a row. De’Aaron Fox, the Kings’ No. 2 scorer, sat out with lower abdominal muscle tightness.
Sacramento led 61-50 at halftime. Giles scored 15 points and Buddy Hield scored 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.
The Kings quickly increased their advantage in the third quarter. A deep 3-pointer by Nemanja Bjelica put Sacramento up 75-57. Sacramento’s biggest lead was 78-59 before Oklahoma City rallied. The Thunder went on a 15-0 run and held the Kings scoreless for nearly six minutes. Sacramento’s lead was down to 82-81 at the end of the period.
The Thunder led 110-106 in the final minute and had possession when Hield stole the ball. He missed an open 3-pointer and the Thunder ended up gaining possession.
Sacramento’s Cory Joseph stole the ball and Barnes made a layup to cut Oklahoma City’s lead to two with 9.9 seconds remaining, but Paul made two free throws with 9.5 seconds left to put the game away.