Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up the court during an NBA game against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 28, 2023, in San Francisco.

 Associated Press

Could Damian Lillard, who requested a trade on July 1, actually start next season with the Portland Trail Blazers?

That’s altogether possible, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.


