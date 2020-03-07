SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eric Paschall scored 23 points, including a pair of free throws with 51.7 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 on Saturday night to snap a 10-game home losing streak.
Playing once again without Stephen Curry, the Warriors trailed most of the game and were down by eight entering the fourth quarter.
Curry, who returned from a 58-game absence to play Thursday night, was diagnosed with the flu and was held out. The Warriors termed it a seasonal flu and said that Curry has begun treatment. The team also said that Curry is not at specific risk for COVID-19 or coronavirus.
“I know his young son was sick for a couple days so probably got it from his son,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “Our doctors checked him out and it is the basic flu.”
Philadelphia was missing stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, while Golden State also was without Draymond Green.
Damion Lee’s three-point play put Golden State ahead 113-111. Tobias Harris answered with a go-ahead 3-pointer, but was called for a three-second violation on Philadelphia’s next possession following Lee's missed 3-pointer.
After Paschall made his two free throws, the Sixers missed three consecutive shots, including a 32-foot jumper by Shake Milton. Mychal Mulder then made two free throws and Philadelphia got the ball back, but Furkan Korkmaz stepped out-of-bounds.
Lee finished with 24 points and six rebounds to help the Warriors avoid being swept by the Sixers in the season series. Marquese Chriss added 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Golden State won at Chase Center for the first time since Jan. 18.
Harris scored 24 points and Al Horford had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia. The Sixers fell a half-game behind the Indiana Pacers for fifth place in the East.
Sacramento 123, Portland 111
If Friday night’s flop at Phoenix was a gut-punch to the Portland Trail Blazers’ dwindling playoff chances, Saturday night’s embarrassment against the Sacramento Kings felt like a knockout blow.
The Blazers completed a demoralizing back-to-back with a no-doubt-about-it 123-111 loss to the surging Kings at the Moda Center, falling even further back in the Western Conference playoff race.
The loss dropped the Blazers (28-37) into 12th place in the West, 4 ½ games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot, with 17 games left.
The Blazers entered Saturday tied for ninth with the Kings (28-35), placing added importance on a matchup between two mostly underwhelming teams clinging to last-ditch playoff hopes. But it was the upstart Kings — who improved to 7-2 since the All-Star break — who looked like a team motivated by the chase.
With Bogdan Bogdanovic bombing away from long-range, Buddy Hield hitting shots all over the court and De’Aaron Fox deftly guiding an offense that was as fun to watch as it was lethal, the Kings had their way with the reeling Blazers, who lost for the eighth time in the last 11 games.
In his pregame meeting with reporters, coach Terry Stotts said the Blazers would need to slow down the speedy Kings’ fast-break chances and swarm their three-point shooting. But Portland could do neither, as the Kings punished the Blazers in transition (20 fast-break points) and burned them from three-point range (21 threes), all while scoring 77 first-half points building as large as a 26-point lead.
The disheartening defeat, combined with the head-scratcher Friday in Phoenix, dealt a decisive blow to Portland's fading playoff hopes.