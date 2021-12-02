DORRIS — The Crosspoint Christian boys grabbed the school’s first official win on the hardcourt in an energetic 47-38 duel at Butte Valley on Wednesday.
Crosspoint — the result of a merger of the former Hosanna and Triad Christian schools — played in Oregon’s shortened spring season as Hosanna-Triad and now for the first time took to the court as the Crosspoint Warriors.
“This group, literally, that’s the first game they’ve played together,” said Crosspoint Head Coach Jason Young. “So there should be some rough edges and I thought there were times we executed well, I thought there were times where we fouled too much, times where we turned the ball over, all first game stuff. But I liked the energy.”
The matchup was quite important for the hosting Bulldogs as well. Butte Valley hit their home court for the first time in two years as COVID-19-related sports cancellations kept them out of organized competition last year. The Bulldogs started the game with just seven players and had to quickly shorten the bench because of injury. Still, they showed tremendous energy from whistle to whistle.
“They were never out of that game,” said Ivan Mendoza, Butte Valley’s head coach. “I mean, it was a close game till the end, with the cramping up, with not having subs and getting in foul trouble in that first half. They played well.”
Butte Valley went from seven to six players in a hurry after junior Daniel Lane, one of their starters, was completely sidelined after a bang-bang defensive play in the first few minutes. Senior Arturo Garcia, who also started, had to labor through limited minutes with obvious discomfort.
Butte Valley jumped out to a 5-0 lead early before Crosspoint got settled and finished the first quarter leading 9-7 with just five players who weren’t limping. Senior Blake Throne sunk the Warriors’ first official bucket with a mid-range jumper early in the quarter.
The game opened up in the second quarter. The Warriors reeled off a 7-0 run in under a minute to take their first lead. Butte Valley clawed back initially, retying the game at 14-14 with a three and a transition layup. The Warriors pulled away — but were never out-of-reach — taking a 9-point lead into halftime that Butte Valley spent the rest of the contest chasing.
At times, Crosspoint deployed an aggressive press to force the panting Bulldogs to work harder on every inbounds. The Warriors got plenty of turnovers but Butte Valley also just seemed to adapt. At times, they looked more like a football team with their quarterback at their own baseline launching long-range bombs over the Warriors’ press.
Butte Valley’s Kyler Hensley was often the receiver, making multiple transition layups on his way to a team-high 14 points.
Looking to conserve energy, the Bulldogs switched into a zone in the second quarter and it was the Warriors who had to adapt. Though somewhat slowed by the zone, Crosspoint found enough points when they could to keep their lead healthy.
Throne finished with a game-high 16 points. Crosspoint senior Jacob Cross, sophomore Drew Ryckewart and junior Micah Smith each contributed 8 points to the winning effort.
Both coaches said their teams need to improve on their set offenses. Young said his Warriors were “very stagnant” in the half court, but added that should improve as the team gets a better handle on plays. Mendoza said the Bulldogs need less of a “free roam” look and need to play more “with our eyes up and a little less chaos.”
They’ll both get plenty of opportunity to improve. This weekend, the Warriors will see multiple opponents in their own gym in the Crosspoint Classic Tournament taking place at the Klamath Falls school through Saturday.
Starting Thursday, Butte Valley will also see the same as they’ll play multiple games in a row at home in the Roberta Criss Bulldog Classic Tournament. Both squads will see each other again on December 10 in the Lost River-hosted Running Raider Tournament.