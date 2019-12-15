Crater pulled away from Henley in the second half Saturday and went on to a 57-44 nonleague boys basketball victory, led by the 31-point effort of Nate Bittle.
For Henley, Braden Lawrie finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, while Matthew Neubert had 11 points, and Octavyn Newsom 10 points and six rebounds.
Bittle, considered a major college prospect, is the son of former Oregon Tech player Ryan Bittle.
Mazama 56, Eagle Point 53
Mazama held off an Eagle Point third-period rally and was able to come back from a harsh Friday loss to beat the Eagles Saturday, 56-53.
Steven Luna finished with 13 points for the Vikings, seventh in the fourth period, while Tristan Lee and Reggie McEachran both scored 11 points.
For Eagle Point, Logan Esquibel finished with 28 points.
North Lake 47, Paisley 41
SILVER LAKE — North Lake handed Paisley its first loss of the season, a 47-41 setback Saturday in the championship game of the Cowboys own home boys basketball tournament.
The Cowboys, who remained unbeaten at 4-0, turned a 9-6 first-period lead into a 23-12 halftime lead and never trailed.
Silas Roth turned in a monster game for North Lake, and finished with 31 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Tyce Grassman added nine point, five steals and four rebounds for the Cowboys, who open Mountain Valley League play Tuesday against Triad.
Camden Froehlich led Paisley with 12 points, while Noah McAllister added 11.
Mitchell/Spray 65, Chiloquin 47
SILVER LAKE — Mitchell/Spray took a 16-6 first-period lead and padded its advantage through the first three quarters to take a 65-47 victory over Chiloquin Saturday in the third-place game of the North Lake boys basketball tournament.
Nathan Clark paced the Loggers with 23 points, and Tate Holmes added 13.
For Chiloquin, Scotty Gilcrist had 12 points and three steals before he fouled out. Jayden Riddle finished with nine points and five rebounds, Zachary Holcomb eight points and 10 rebounds, and Ayden Miller 10 rebounds.