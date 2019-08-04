A couple of people have made the comment: “We haven’t seen your byline very much this summer.”
They are right.
For a few good reasons, too.
The face of the Herald and News sports department continues to change, and it will more noticeable once the school year begins.
n First, unless I am out-of-town or sick, I will work the office on Monday, which will allow Brian Rathbone a pair of back-to-back days off.
n Second, I will continue to write a Sunday column. I always am looking for good topics to write about, and anyone who has a topic or individual they think I should feature, they need to send an email to smatthies@heraldandnews.com with names, contact information and why they think the story should be told.
n Third, once the school year begins, my coverage focus will be solely on Oregon Tech. There will be a couple of exceptions, but not many.
n Fourth, Rathbone will lead coverage of all things related to high school sports. The newspaper has started an effort to hire someone to work 20-24 hours a week to help cover events, work the telephones and all of the efforts needed to produce the sports section.
Individuals interested in the position should call or email editor Gerry O’Brien at gobrien@heraldandnews.com. Provide background, but especially important include contact information.
Several individuals have worked part-time in the sports department over the years — Luke and Jake Ovgard, Josh Guest, Ben Fleming, Jayson Nelson and Madeline Hottman quickly come to mind — and all had positive experiences.
n Fifth, the newspaper is seeking a couple of other individuals who can help out one or two times a week.
n Finally, effective Aug. 1, my byline went from sports editor to sports editor emeritus. This all is in an effort to continue the move toward full-time retirement, that after 29½ years with the Herald and News, and 53½ years with other daily papers in Washington, Minnesota and South Dakota.
Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought writing a funky piece for the college newspaper in the fall of 1965 would lead to the career I have enjoyed immensely.
I have been fortunate to have met two vice presidents of the United States, senators and representatives from several states, and an untold plethora of incredible athletes, coaches and administrators from the high school level through the professional ranks.
I have been to 36 states and 11 countries, almost exclusively because of a life in sports.
I have worked with some wonderful people here and elsewhere, far too many to attempt to name for fear of leaving someone off the list, and a few who were challenging, to say the least..
It has been, using a hackneyed cliché, a wonderful life.
There is, however, a time to move on and there are still things I would like to do while I can. Visit the remaining 14 states I need to hit all 50. Go to spring training. Visit a few halls of fame (baseball, basketball and ice hockey among them).
There also is family, and helping my siblings and their families will have much to do in dictating what my future holds.
First, though, there will be OIT sports, and there is little doubt this could be another banner year.
There also will be the H&N High School Hoops Classic to restore, and the fourth annual version of the Varsity Cup.
Rathbone will have information out soon to area high school athletic directors about how the staff, under his guidance, will handle football, volleyball, soccer, cross country, basketball, wrestling, swimming, ice hockey, baseball, softball, tennis, golf, and track and field.
Contact him at brathbone@heraldandnews.com, or call 541-885-4440.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.