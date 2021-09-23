Klamath County cross country teams fared well in an early season meet featuring only Skyline Conference teams at Steen Sports Park on Wednesday.
In both boys' and girls' team competition, Klamath Union took first and Henley second on a 5K course which took runners all over trails in the park at the Skyline Pre District Meet.
Klamath Union's Hayleigh Dukes placed first in the girls' 5K race with a 24-minute time and fellow Pelican Aubrey Syrnyk was just three seconds behind her. Henley's Kinsey Hullman finished third.
In the boys' race, North Valley's Justin Ball finished first with a healthy lead and an 18-minute, 36-second time. Mazama junior Bryce Worrell placed second with Henley's Sam Iverson behind him.
The Mazama-hosted meet wouldn't have been possible without the help of all of the league coaches present who offered assistance wherever they could, said Brandon Powell, the Vikings' first-year head coach.
Powell said he was also proud of his young Vikings team who he said were running tired just a day after their toughest workout of the week. The squad started the year with only two returning runners, but now have at least a full boys team thanks to some active recruiting around the school and a drive to build the team into one of the Basin's powerhouse programs down the road.
"We definitely made a statement, especially on the guys' side, that while we might not be in the top-two this year or anything, but we've got a team that doesn't back down," Powell said.
Mazama sophomore Abi Catterall, who Powell said is one of his runners with cross country experience prior to this year, placed eighth in the girls' race. Catterall has "a lot of potential," Powell said, noting that she posted her fastest race so far this season Wednesday.
On the boys' side, Worrell's second-place finish showed he "wants to compete this year in the district," Powell said. The team as a whole ran well, he said, adding that his fifth runner, freshman Gabriel Aumiller, set a new personal record by nearly two minutes.
The conference's five teams will see plenty of each other as the season wears on. At least four of the teams will be racing in an invitational meet at Henley on Saturday. In the last week of October the conference will return to Steen Sports Park for the decisive conference meet that'll determine which teams will head to state.
Team results
Boys—Klamath Union, 31 pts.; Henley, 68; Hidden Valley, 73; Mazama, 79; Phoenix, 106.
Girls—Klamath Union, 18; Henley, 56; Phoenix, 64.
Top-5 individual results
Boys—Justin Ball, North Valley, 18:36.64; Bryce Worrell, Mazama, 19:16.80; Sam Iverson, Henley, 19:58.29; Connor Olsen, Klamath Union, 20:12.03; Elric Clark, Klamath Union, 20:12.89.
Girls—Hayleigh Dukes, Klamath Union, 24:00.28; Aubrey Syrnyk, Klamath Union, 24:03.94; Kinsey Hullman, Henley, 24:50.72; Naomi Pope, Klamath Union, 25:02.70; Hallie Williams, Klamath Union, 25:03.47.