ALTURAS — With three individual champions, and four other finalists, Corning captured the annual Northeast Classic wrestling tournament at Modoc High School Saturday, and outscored Crane and the host Braves.
Corning finished with 12 place winners as it scored 184.5 points.
Crane was second at 122.5, and Modoc, with nine placers, was next at 115.
Modoc, Lakeview and Klamath Union each had an individual champion in a tournament in which 31 teams, including junior varsity squads, scored points.
Modoc’s Dan Strain won the title at 106 pounds, and was one of two wrestlers from the host school to reach the finals. The other was Scott Lewis at 220.
Klamath Union’s Isaiah Franco won the title at 132.
For Lakeview, Wyatt Patzke won at 145, and teammate Dylan Julian was second at 170.
Top individual honors for the tournament went to Quincy’s Russell Nickerson as the top lightweight, and he won at 126 pounds. Lassen’s Dylan Boyer was named top middleweight after he won at 138, and Crane’s Imani Schaefer won at 182 to be named top heavyweight.
Quincy won the sportsmanship award, and former Modoc wrestler Chance Galvin won honors as the tournament’s top official.
Modoc and Klamath Union return to action next weekend at the Grants Pass Invitational.
Tenold wins championship
CULVER — Bonanza senior Oak Tenold pinned four opponents over the weekend to win the 126-pound championship at the annual Culver Invitational wrestling tournament.
The top seed at his weight class, Tenold upped his season record to 14-0 with the four pins, all of which came in a combined time of four minutes, 33 seconds.
He pinned second-seed Chase Butner of Pine Eagle in the finals in 1:27.
While Tenold reached the finals, teammate Tanner Mestas (132), along with Mazama’s Savien Burk (138) and Ethan Richards (182) all came back to win at least twice in the wrestleback competition to place third in their weight classes.
Mestas lost in the quarterfinals and came back to win four times, three by fall, to claim his third-place finish in a weight class where Mazama’s Tanner Wood was fifth. Mestas decisioned Wood, 4-2, to determine which of the two would get to compete for third place.
Burk lost in the semifinals and came back with two wins to finish third in a weight class where teammate Brycen Loder came up a match shy of placing. Had Loder won his final bout, he would have faced Burk for the rights to wrestle for third place.
Richards and teammate Cade Wynne both lost in the 182-pound semifinals, and Richards came back to win twice. Wynne was fifth, but could have squared off against Richards had he won his next-to-last bout.
Bonanza’s Chance Solus (152) and North Lake’s Leon Price (170) both placed fourth, while North Lake’s Dalton Puckett pinned Mazama’s Dominic Hankins for fifth place at 220.
Price lost twice, both times to Culver’s Nicolas Navarro.
The other tournament place winner from the Klamath Basin was Mazama’s Isaac Pena, who was sixth at 285.
Bonanza’s Dalton Pusateri (195) was one win shy of placing, while teammate Holdyn Pearce (126), Mazama’s Nolan Earnest (145) and North Lake’s Mason Hiteshaw (160) and Craig Puckett (160) each were two wins away from placing in the boys meet.
Coast Classic competition
NORTH BEND — Henley’s Brandon Roach came up one win shy of placing over the weekend and was the closest among Klamath Falls wrestlers to placing at the 30-team Coast Classic wrestling tournament.
Roach lost his first match at 285 pounds and then came back to win three times before he was eliminated from placing.
Henley’s Dominic Ingle (160) and teammate Taylor Villa (195) both were two wins shy of placing in the tournament won by Crater.