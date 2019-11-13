SPRINGFIELD — “Stop crying. The season isn’t over.”
That was Oregon Tech women’s soccer head coach Brandon Porter’s postgame message after the Hustlin’ Owls fell in the first round of the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament Tuesday in Springfield.
The 1-0 tournament-eliminating loss was frustrating for the regular season champions and No. 24 nationally-ranked team, according to senior Salyna Blue.
The Owls, however, plan to use that frustration and disappointment to fuel their training and mentality as they prepare for the NAIA national tournament next week.
Porter’s goal in the meantime: “Making sure that this pisses them off enough that they want to train and they want to make this right.”
The Corban University Warriors held the Owls to a shutout, finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute when Megan Harvey scored on an unassisted shot to take the lead and eventual upset.
“It wasn’t an upset,” Porter said. “It was an embarrassment. An embarrassment for our program and what we stand for that we didn’t come out here and take care of the job against that team especially.”
The No. 8-seed Warriors came ready to compete and simply outplayed the first-seeded Owls, possessing the ball and passing around Oregon Tech on offensive.
Defensively, the Warriors pressured the ball and denied Tech’s offensive efforts and shot attempts.
Corban goalie Elizabeth Brock recorded four saves.
The Owls managed to create offensive opportunities, but couldn’t capitalize amidst Corban’s defensive efforts, earning a total of nine shots, four on goal.
“We honestly just didn’t finish our opportunities. You let a team like that hang around, then they hit a great goal, so credit to them,” Porter said. “At the end of the day, we have to finish our opportunities early on and not let that team play at all.”
The loss is the fourth-straight first-round tournament loss for the Owls, according to Salyna, who hasn’t advanced past the first contest in her four years at Tech.
“It’s definitely a team game, that we all didn’t perform our best,” she said. “We allowed them to possess the ball more than we should’ve. We’re the better team. We need to definitely show all the other teams why we’re first in conference.”
Thankfully, the Owls still have a chance to do that in the national tournament, where they will attempt to overcome their first-round doldrums and advance through the tournament to gain a berth in the final round of 16 in Orange Beach, Ala.
First-round pairings will be released over the weekend.
“A lot of us are defeated with this loss,” Blue said. “We’re going to take it, especially with the cheering and everything, we’re all going to take it and just push ourselves.”
