SALEM — Fresh from its stunning sweep of Southern Oregon Friday, Corban University remained the lone unbeaten volleyball team in the Cascade Collegiate Conference with a tough 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 25-11 victory over Oregon Tech Saturday.
The Hustlin’ Owls,who fell to 4-2 in league, came into the match coming off their first road win of the season.
“We played hard (Saturday night) and just fell short in a few places,” OIT coach Andrew Clifton said.
“The growth of this team the last two weeks has been fun to watch, and we are all looking forward to working on a few things and getting back on track next weekend.”
Tech struck on offense at .147, while the Warrirors, now 6-0 in the league, attacked at .201.
Nicole Reyes and Kaylin Talonen both led OIT with eight kills, while McKenna Woolley added seven.
Jaime Toedtemeier had 18 assists and six digs for the Hustlin’ Owls, 11-4 on the season. Amanda Powley added 12 assists to the OIT totals, Aubrey Kievit had 19 digs, and Woolley and Melody Edwards both were involved with four blocks.
More than half of Corban’s 56 kills were recorded by three players, Jacquelyn Clark, Avair Ridgeway and Cassie Cunningham.
The nationally rated Warriors upped their season record to 9-3.
OIT now returns home and will face two more traditional Cascade Collegiate Conference volleyball powers when the Hustlin’ Owls host Eastern Oregon Friday and The College of Idaho next Saturday. Both matches will start at 7 p.m.