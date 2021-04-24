With winds blowing at 20-mph and temperatures at 49-degrees, Lakeview High School's baseball team finished hot with a sweep against Lost River High School in a double header Saturday, April 24. The Honkers won 4-0 and 4-3.
Murphy Cockrell, head coach for Lakeview, said some reasons for their success in game one was a strong offense, shortstop Dayton Alves performing well and pitcher Gavin Patterson throwing hitters off with various pitches.
In the second game, Lost River turned up the heat and pressured Lakeview until the last inning. The Raiders scored first in the third inning with Connor Dunlea thanks to an RBI by Chase McAuliffe. Lakeview answered in the bottom of the inning as Robert Hussey was able to make it home.
Besides an impressive diving-catch down the centerline by Alves in the fifth inning, things were stale until the sixth. The Raiders' McAuliffe helped take the lead with a single run. As in the third inning, the Honkers answered back with three runs this time.
Hunter Greer, Julian Cimity and Hussey pushed the score in Lakeview's favor 4-2.
Lost River was not giving up, however. The Raiders were able to load up the bases in the seventh inning and got a run in putting the pressure on the Honkers with 4-3. But Lakeview's Fletcher Damuth was able to ice the remaining Raider hitters.
"I was expecting a battle," Cockrell said. "Hats off to Lost River. We need those tough games to make us a better ball club."
Game 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Lakeview 2 1 0 1 0 0 - 4 4 0
Lost River 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2
Lakeview Batting
AB R H RBI BB SO
R. Hussey 1 1 0 0 1 0
F. Damuth 2 1 1 1 0 0
D. Alves 3 0 0 0 0 1
G. Patterson 3 0 1 1 0 1
A. Erickson 3 0 1 0 0 2
Q. Graham 3 0 0 0 0 2
H. Greer 2 1 0 0 1 1
B. Granger 2 1 1 0 1 0
B. Marcus 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Cimity 1 0 0 0 0 0
TOTALS 22 4 4 2 3 8
Lost River Batting
AB R H RBI BB SO
C. Dunlea 3 0 0 0 0 1
C. McAuliffe 3 0 0 0 0 2
Z. Turner 3 0 0 0 0 1
C. Wright 3 0 0 0 0 1
C. Hartman 3 0 1 0 0 1
N. Dalton 3 0 1 0 0 2
C. Parrish 2 0 0 0 0 1
C. Lyman 1 0 1 0 1 0
R. Addington 1 1 1 0 0 0
C. Halousek 1 1 1 0 0 1
W. Lacy 0 0 0 0 0 0
TOTALS 23 0 3 0 1 10
Game 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E L
Lakeview 0 0 1 0 0 3 - 4 4 3 10
Lost River 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 1 7
Lakeview Batting
AB R H RBI BB SO
R. Hussey 3 2 1 0 1 0
F. Damuth 2 0 0 1 2 0
D. Alves 4 0 0 1 0 0
G. Patterson 2 0 1 1 2 0
A. Erickson 3 0 1 0 1 1
Q. Graham 3 0 0 0 0 2
H. Greer 1 1 1 0 1 0
B. Granger 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Marcus 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Cimity 0 1 0 0 1 0
TOTALS 21 4 4 3 8 3
Lost River Batting
AB R H RBI BB SO
C. Dunlea 4 1 0 0 0 1
C. McAuliffe 3 1 2 1 1 0
Z. Turner 3 0 0 1 1 0
C. Wright 4 0 1 1 0 1
C. Halousek 2 0 0 0 1 2
C. Hartman 2 0 0 0 1 1
W. Lacy 1 0 0 0 0 1
G. Dunlea 1 0 0 0 0 1
R. Addington 3 0 0 0 0 3
C. Parrish 2 1 1 0 0 0
C. Lyman 2 0 0 0 0 1
TOTALS 27 3 4 3 4 11