Do you have a favorite club?
If the answer is yes, then you are swinging that club different than the rest of your clubs.
To play your best golf, you want to swing all your clubs the same.
Watching the professionals, you cannot tell which club they are hitting. It is everyone’s tendency to try to swing your woods and long irons harder because the ball is supposed to go farther.
However, those clubs are designed to hit the ball farther. We do not need to help them. The reason you hit a particular club better is because you are letting the swing produce the shot for you, while those bad shots you’re typically working too hard.
A drill that will help you accomplish letting the swing do the work for you is: Hit shots with a full swing and only 50 percent of your power.
It must be a complete back swing and finish though. This will encourage a good release which is probably not happening in your bad shots. It will also help with improving your balance as well.
Don’t have favorites!