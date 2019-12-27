TULELAKE — The City of Tulelake has completed improvements to the Tulelake High School soccer field, including installing new lighting, a new scoreboard and replacing the sod, Brett Nystrom wrote in a press release.
On Dec. 18, the new lighting poles were erected and following final adjustments, the field was lit.
A few of the project’s planned improvements had to be removed due to the costs of the lighting installation, though the press release did not specify which parts.
A resolution for the project between the City of Tulelake and Tulelake Basin Joint School District was passed in February 2016, at which time a Use Limitation Agreement was also passed.
According to Nystrom, the project was delayed after a California Division of State architect came to oversee the project since it was on California school property. That delay caused the original local engineering firm to back out, meaning more lag time until the City of Tulelake procured a secondary firm to complete the project.