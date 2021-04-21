It was a cool, breezy sunny Wednesday as Henley High School's track and field team hosted Mazama and Lost River.
Six out of the seven student-athletes in the pole vault competition were Hornets, along Casey Conner from Bonanza.
Andrew Edwards vaulted the highest at 13 feet, followed by Austin McCuiston at 10 feet and 6 inches, Ronald Pochatko at 9 feet and 6 inches, Adam Faunce with 8 feet and Austin Turner and Gavin McKay with 7 feet. All were personal bests.
Seth Gretz, pole vaulting coach at Henley, said it was great seeing Pochatko push through failures and set a new mark for himself.
"He's fearless and takes advice no questions asked," Gretz said. "Even with just three weeks pole vaulting, he had great energy."
The recurring error that plagued Pochatko was his pole falling into the cross bar and ruining his jump. He easily cleared the 9 foot and 9 foot, 6 inch heights and had no problem clearing it the previous day during practice.
"I got to learn to throw that pole away for the 10-foot height," Pochatko said. "My main thing was getting over. But with the more tries I had I learned what to do and then could focus on throwing away the pole."
Henley's boys team came out on top with a score of 279 followed by Mazama with 175, Lost River with 44 and Bonanza at seven. Henley's girls team did the same with a score of 227 with Mazama coming in second with 197, Bonanza in third with 48 and Lost River at 43.
The Henley polevaulters, along with the rest of the track and field team, will be back in action Saturday as they travel to Medford for the Medford Rotary Relays.