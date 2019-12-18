A No. 1 OSAA-ranked, undefeated North Lake boys basketball team looked to be the favorite ahead of Tuesday’s Mountain Valley League opener for both teams at Triad.
The Cowboys were four straight to start the season, while the Timberwolves, ranked No. 21 among Class 1A teams, had split their preseason 2-2.
But North Lake struggled as Triad came out with intensity, something to prove, and unselfish play-making in a 61-38 rout to open league play.
“We knew they were a good team,” Triad head coach Jason Young said. “I like how we started the game. We got off to a quick start. That always helps.”
The Timberwolves, led by seniors Zane Sorg and Michael Irvine with 15 points apiece, dominated early and solidified their lead behind a 23-3 run in the second quarter to take a 33-11 lead into halftime. Senior Ethan Moritz added 15 points to the eventual 23-point win.
Meanwhile for the Cowboys, first-team All-League junior Silas Roth led all scorers with a 29-point game off 10-of-12 free-throw shooting.
Roth, North Lake’s powerhouse, said the Cowboys struggled defensively and couldn’t make things happen offensively due to a stagnant front court.
North Lake looked to rally early in the first quarter after an initial 9-1 deficit to get within one possession, but the Timberwolves were too much for the Cowboys to contain.
Even with an improved second half, including a 15-point third quarter from Roth, the Cowboys just couldn’t get advantage over their opponents, trading baskets for a steady 20-point deficit.
Still, North Lake kept in it, switching to a full-court press in the final quarter to get some momentum, but it was too little too late as the Timberwolves secured the win 61-38.
“We played as a team,” Triad junior Micah Young said. “We wanted to start the season off strong.
“Everyone got their open shots; we weren’t forcing anything,” he continued. “Anyone can go off any night. We’re going to play as a team every night.”
Triad has been in the top eight of the state playoffs two years in a row and with four returning seniors and two transfers, the Timberwolves think they have a shot at a three-peat.
“Nobody’s going to give you anything,” Young said. “You’ve got to earn it.”
Next up, Triad hosts Prospect Charter Friday as North Lake hosts Gilchrist. Both games start at 7 p.m.