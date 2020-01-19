When Oregon Tech baseball opens its season later this week, the Hustlin’ Owls will face a familiar problem — weather.
The same holds true for the nationally ranked softball team, the golfers, and the track and field teams, the latter of which have been running in preparation for the winter season out in the snow, slush and muck on area roads.
The baseball team opens against Menlo College Saturday in Redding in the first game of a doubleheader, and then meets Simpson University. The same arrangement will take place next Sunday.
Tech plays its first 30 baseball games away from home.
The softball team plays its first 14 games away from home, and has the best chance to open its home season at the John & Lois Stillwell Stadium because of its turf field.
Baseball is another issue, and that is not a negative on venerable Kiger Stadium. With a grass field, how long it remains too soft to play on because of snow and rain always is a question in the spring.
When the Hustlin’ Owls meet Menlo, the baseball team will not have swung bats outside since sometime in October. Infield and outfield drills are limited, too. Pitchers can work indoors, but conditions are totally different than throwing outdoors.
Back in the late 1980s while at Augustana University, I helped with the baseball team and we once opened our season in Lawton, Okla., against Cameron University. When our vans pulled into the parking lot, it was the first time we had seen a baseball field in five months.
The residue continued since there was considerable ice in the outfield at our home stadium once we returned from our Spring Break trip.
The challenge was severe.
“How have you guys been doing?” some Cameron players asked.
“First time we have seen a field since October,” a couple of us replied. “How are you guys doing?”
“I think we are, like, 20-1,” they said.
Northern-tier states with college baseball face that challenge every year, and it doesn’t matter whether the team is NCAA Division I, NAIA or something in between.
Knowing that, what Greg Stewart has done with the Oregon Tech softball team, and something which was done well with Danny Miles and Mary Bradford, is exceptional.
The same holds true for the efforts over the last few years with Pat Casey and the Oregon State baseball team. The Beavers do have the advantage of a turf field, which helps immensely.
Washington State, Lewis-Clark State, Gonzaga and The College of Idaho have done well over the years, but are situated in something of a banana belt, which makes their weather battles much easier to deal with than what schools like OIT or on the west side of the Cascade Mountains face.
Being able to establish winning vibes always can be difficult in baseball and softball.
Do well early, and success generally follows.
Struggle early, and the season can be a battle.
“We have to develop the mentality we can get it done,” OIT baseball coach Matt Miles said the other day, noting that not only does Tech play its first 30 baseball games away from home, but that number includes the first nine Cascade Collegiate Conference games.
The Tech softball team plays its first three league games away from home.
If there is an advantage for the baseball team, when it finally gets to play at home, its toughest road trips will have been behind it, and teams from British Columbia, Lewis-Clark State and The College of Idaho will have to make the long trips to Klamath Falls.
If the challenge is met, Tech’s baseball and softball teams could play well into May which, for the softball team, is almost expected.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.