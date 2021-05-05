Oregon Tech’s Trask Telesmanich (baseball/pitcher), and Sarah Abramson (softball/pitcher) have been recognized by the Cascade Conference as the Embrace Health-Santiam Hospital Players of the Week for their performances during the week of April 26 to May 2.
Abramson, a five-foot-ten junior pitcher from Milwaukie, Ore., threw back-to-back complete game two-hitters as she led the Owls to a weekend sweep of EOU to help the Owls improve to 19-5 on the season. She went eight innings in a 2-1 OIT win to start the four-game series and finished the weekend with 16 combined strikeouts. She leads the CCC with an average of 7.35 strikeouts per game.
Telesmanich, a six-foot-one senior pitcher from Gladstone, Ore., set the tone for Tech on senior day as he had seven strikeouts in six innings in the first game of the series. He allowed four hits in a must-win game for OIT and improved his season record to 6-3.