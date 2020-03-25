Officials at Steen Sports Park said late Monday the park will be closed in response to the executive order of Gov. Kate Brown.
“The park, by definition in the executive order, is being ordered to close,” sports park president Mike Reeder said, and noted that paragraph 20 of the order required “the immediate close of all pools, skate parks, outdoor sports courts and playground equipment.”
“Our hope was to keep the outdoor facilities open so folks could come out and stay active,” interim director Scott White said in a press release.
“We are as disappointed as anyone,” Reeder said, “but we have been taking this situation very seriously and will be complying with every directive sent down by the state.”
Officials said the park will be ready to host individuals for a variety of activities once the order has been lifted.