Youth soccer league delays seasonThe start of the Southern Oregon Classic League soccer program has been delayed until at least April 25, pending information coming from the Oregon Youth Soccer Association. League play will have a shorter season, but what it will look like remains to be determined.
The SOCL will reassess the situation every two weeks.
Rim Run registrations takenRegistration for the 44th annual Crater Lake Rim Runs and Marathon now are open for the race scheduled for Aug. 8 at Crater Lake National Park. There will be a 6.7-mile run/walk, 13-mile run and 26.2-mile marathon, and all start at 7:30 a.m.
The race is limited to the first 500 total entries.
Participants in the 6.7-mile event must be at least 10 years old, runners in the 13-mile race must be at least 16, and entries in the marathon must be at least 18.
The cost of the 6.7-mile race is $60 until July 9, $65 until Aug. 1 and $75 from then on until entries close. The cost of the 13-mile event is $75, $80 and $90 under the same time frame. For the marathon, prices are $95, $100 and $110.
All include race shirts.
All registrations must be online at RaceRaceRace.com.
April pickleball tournament suspendedThe Klamath Basin Pickleball Association has canceled its Spring Paddle Battle scheduled for April 3-5 at the Harbor Isles Tennis and Fitness center, and all classes the weekend of April 11-12.
All registered participants for the Paddle Battle will receive a full refund of their registration fees.
Future tournaments are the June 12-14 Y Tournament at the Running Y, and Paddling for Childhood Cancer Sept. 26-27 at Henley High School.
To register for those events, go to www.pickleballtournaments.com.
Mule Deer Foundation banquet postponedThe Klamath Falls Mule Deer Foundation banquet has been postponed. New dates and venues are being scheduled, and will be announced when finalized.
Steen Sports Park totally closedAll activities at Steen Sports Park have been canceled, including all spring soccer and other outdoor activities.
“We are extremely disappointed that we had to make this difficult decision, but the health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance to the park and our partners at Basin United,” interim sports park director Scott White said.
Basin United soccer manager Kelly Ruiz said the club will do what it can to keep everyone informed about what is happening.
Dodgeball tournament postponedThe Pelican Education Foundation has postponed its community-wide dodgeball tournament at Klamath Union’s Pelican Court.
The tournament is PEF’s primary fundraiser.
Funding in 2019 included support for a third-grade drama program, a Native American storyteller for fourth-graders, flexible seating in fifth-grade classrooms, sixth-grade science supplies, an expanded Orchestra Academy for middle and high school students, media equipment at KU and seven college scholarships for graduating seniors.
The group will announce an alternate date if one is set.
OHA banquet scheduled April 25The Klamath Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association will host its 36th annual fundraiser Saturday, April 25, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. The event is limited to 400 individuals, and no tickets will be sold at the door.
A variety of packages for the event are available.
For information, contact Hollie at 541-816-2304, or at hastreed@msn.com.
Gun club hosts Sunday shootsThe Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Sheepy Ridge uses summer hoursSummer hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays have taken place, and start at 9 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.
Concealed permits class is SaturdayTULELAKE — The Tulelake Police Department will be holding concealed carry weapons classes at the Tulelake Police Department on the following dates — Saturday, April 25 and June 6.
All classes are at 9 a.m. and are open to the public. The class meets the California Department of Justice standards for qualification for a concealed weapons permit and is specifically for residents of Tulelake and Siskiyou County, though others are welcome to attend as space is available.
One must be a California resident to obtain a CCW permit. All applicants are advised to bring the weapons they are going to list on their permit, and 50 rounds of ammunition for qualification.
The cost of the class is $30, but costs will be waived for all active school personnel that attend the training. The Police Department is located at 470 C St in Tulelake. Contact the police department at 530-667-5284 with additional questions.