NAIA cancels spring season
The NAIA announced the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season Monday, according to a release from the league president and CEO Jim Carr.
“We know this is extremely disappointing, especially for our student-athletes,” he wrote. “All possible options for maintaining the spring season were discussed at great length by multiple governance groups
“However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward, possibly putting student-athletes, staff, and fans at risk.”
All spring-sport athletes will be provided eligibility relief and will not be charged a season of competition for this year.
As for winter athletes, Carr said that the NAIA is still determining eligibility.
”We know there are outstanding questions regarding relief for winter sport student-athletes, implications on transfer regulations, and impacts to academic eligibility rules,” he said. “We are working closely with the appropriate governance groups to determine answers and will continue to share information with membership as it becomes available.”
Klamath Flycasters
The Klamath Flycasters meeting scheduled for March 17 that was to feature fish biologist Bill Tenniswood has been cancelled.