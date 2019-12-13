Pickleball classes moved this weekendPickleball 101 classes will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Harbor Isles Tennis and Fitness Club, a change from the usual since holiday activities will use the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Non-members at Harbor Isles need to contact the club for costs. Current members play for no charge.
Pickleball 102 is set for 9 a.m. Sunday at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Spring soccer registrations takenRegular registrations for the spring recreational soccer league will be accepted now through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament.
The cost is $75.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, First-Second grade; Third-fourth grade; fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Drop-in soccer action now beginsWinter drop-in soccer at Mike’s Fieldhouse now is underway.
Youth soccer for high school players will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through March 18, while games for players in the fifth through eighth grades will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays through March 19.
Grades 1-4 will have games from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17.
The cost is $5 per person per session.
Adult drop-in soccer will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 19. The cost is $7 per session, or $50 for a 10-date punch card.
Winter coed soccer set to beginWinter coed adult soccer league play begins Monday, Jan. 6, and the season will run through Feb. 12, for a total of eight games. Games will be played at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. each day. The cost for the 7versus7 league, including a goalkeeper, is $50 per player, or $450 per team.
Teams will be limited to 18 players each.
Adult volleyball begins in JanuaryAn adult volleyball league for players 16 years and older begins Jan. 10, and will run through Feb. 14, with games played at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Fridays at Mike’s Fieldhouse. The cost is a $25 registration fee, and a $2 per match fee to cover officials.
The league will be 5v5, with 10 players maximum on a team. There also is a seven player minimum.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Flycasters to celebrate ChristmasKlamath Country Flycasters will celebrate Christmas at the Waffle Hut at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. After a happy hour, a prime rib dinner will be served. Following dinner, there will be a gift exchange and door prizes.