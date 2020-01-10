Military Appreciation Night
Henley is sponsoring a Military Appreciation Night to support local veterans Friday, Jan. 17, when the Hornets boys’ and girls’ basketball teams host Klamath Union.
The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m., immediately followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
All military personnel ID and their immediate family are welcome to attend free of charge. Coupons are available for free concession items.
Mazama’s Little Viks Cheer Camp
Mazama will host its Little Viks Cheer Camp for basketball Jan. 13-16 at the high school cafeteria, and all participants will perform at halftime of the Vikings girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, against Hidden Valley.
Camp runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. each night, and the $25 cost includes a camp T-shirt. Preregistration is encouraged to ensure correct T-shirt sizes and now is open at the Mazama High School home page.
For questions, contact coach Kaci Mitchell at mitchellk@kcsd.k12.or.us, or call 541-883-5024.
Mike’s Fieldhouse deadlines extended
Winter programming deadlines have been extended due to the holidays for 2020 Arena style futsal, winter co-ed soccer, and adult volleyball. For futsal and adult co-ed soccer, the registration has been extended to Jan. 10 with games beginning on the 12th and 13th, respectively. For adult volleyball league, interested parties can register until Jan. 17 with games beginning that same day.
Winter drop-in soccer at Mike’s Fieldhouse
Youth soccer for high school players will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through March 18, while games for players in the fifth through eighth grades will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays through March 19.
Grades 1-4 will have games from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17.
The cost is $5 per person per session.
Adult drop-in soccer will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 19. The cost is $7 per session, or $50 for a 10-date punch card.
Volleyball league
An adult volleyball league for players 16 years and older begins Jan. 10, and will run through Feb. 14, with games played at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Fridays at Mike’s Fieldhouse. The cost is a $25 registration fee, and a $2 per match fee to cover officials.
The league will be 5v5, with 10 players maximum on a team. There also is a seven player minimum.
For information, call Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Pickleball
Pickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Klamath Gun Club closed for winter
The Klamath Gun Club located on Wocus Road will be closed for winter during the months of January and February and re-open in March, 2020. We are looking forward to welcoming new and current members as well as the public interested in shooting trap and enjoying new trap machines. Membership is $50 per year.
Sheepy Ridge Winter Hours
Winter hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 10 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.
Spring soccer rec league
Regular registrations for the spring recreational soccer league will be accepted now through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament. The cost is $75.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, First-Second grade; Third-fourth grade; fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, call Basin United at 541-273-1152.