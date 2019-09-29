Beijing 2022 is a long shot for Klamath Union graduate Laurenne Ross.
Getting to the Winter Olympics now is the challenge for the oft-injured Alpine skier who has represented the United States both in Sochi and Pyeonchang,
“So, after going back and forth, weighing the options and contemplating my future, I’ve decided to keep skiing,” Ross wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week.
The decision to remain on the snow was difficult.
“Since my crash at world championships this February, I’ve been relentlessly debating whether or not to continue ski racing,” she wrote.
“After so many crashes and serious injuries, it doesn’t seem like the ‘smart’ way to move forward. I cherish my health and want to be able to ski, hike and ride my bike well into my old age … and this last crash made me question whether that would be possible.
“If I am to continue life as a ski racer, I would be inherently taking big risks that may not allow me to maintain my health in a sustainable way. Especially after so many concussions. I’ve recently felt the easiest and safest path to living the life I want is down one that does not subject my body to the injuries it inevitably endures through ski racing.
“But,” she wrote, “I’m not one to take the easy or safe route. Ski racing is just too dang fun.”
Through all of that, Ross decided to continue on.
On her last visit to Klamath Falls, that after the Pyeonchang Olympics, she said heading to Beijing is something she still wanted to do.
If she were to qualify for the U.S. team, she would be in her early 30s, and clearly an oldster in a fast-paced sport where hundredths of a second can determine a gold medal of a finish out of the top 10.
Ross knows that all too well.
Her combined time in three races in previous Games left her less than a few tenths of a second shy of a medal. She placed 11th in a Sochi race, and had two 15th-place efforts in Pyeonchang.
Ross is in rehab on another knee injury, one that has kept her off the snow so far this season, but experience has been a valuable teacher.
“I’ve resolved to take this recovery slower than my last one (as I was rushing back for the 2018 Olympic season after intense surgery on her right knee),” she wrote.
“I want to do it right, make sure I’m 100 percent ready when I get back on snow — 100 percent strong, 100 percent healthy, in body and in mind.”
That means she likely will miss the current season, one which includes events in South America in the fall, and then the tours throughout Europe and North America..
“I’m going to take this winter off to regain my strength and prepare for the 2020-21 season,” Ross wrote.
“I’ve been missing skiing a lot lately, especially while my team has been down in Chile training. I miss the mountains. I miss the snow. I miss the speed and the rush and the feel I get while racing down a course.
“I’m going to have a tough time watching my teammates and friends race all winter, while I can’t be out there. I know deep down, this is the best decision for me. I need more time, so I’m going to take it.”
She thanked family and friends who have supported her throughout her dreams to become an Olympic skier, a journey she wrote she would not have been able to make without “the wonderful people in my life.”
“I’m looking forward to spring, when I can get back into my ski groove. For now, though,” Ross wrote, “it’s time to take time and work on my strength — physical and mental — for the future.”
Having Mt. Bachelor in her backyard, she now lives in Bend, certainly should help.
There are a lot of people in Klamath Falls who will watch Ross as she works her way back toward the world-class ski circuit, with the hopes she, again, can represent the United States in the Winter Olympics.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.