Klamath Union High School’s football team defeated the Phoenix Pirates yesterday night 20-9 at Modoc Field in Klamath Falls. The game began with an even struggle in the first quarter.
From the ninth minute to around the second minute, the Pelicans pushed down field and kept chipping away at their yards. The thing that kept pulled back the plays were multiple holding calls. Junior Silas Dutra even passed the ball to his brother and classmate Jamus Dutra in one occasion but was not counted due to a penalty.
They eventually turned over the ball on downs around the 20 yard line.
Just like the Pelicans, the Pirates chipped and chipped away at the yards getting closer to the end zone. However, the Pirates were plagued by delay of game calls instead of holding penalties. Their persistence eventually paid off and were able to score first with a field goal.
The Pelicans answered back with a strong run by quarterback Dutra juking multiple Pirates on his way to the end zone as the first half winds down.
Third quarter looked similar to the first as the ball was moved by both teams to opposite ends of the field but had no luck scoring. Fourth quarter was when the game became intense.
With Phoenix so close to the end zone KU forces a fumble and recovers at their own 10 yard line. The Pelicans flew their way down to the end zone with about six plays. The most significant were passes from Dutra to junior Pablo Macias from the 10 yard line to around the 50th, Dutra to senior Kaden Coulter from the 50th to the 35 and Dutra to Macias again to the end zone.
Provoked by such a long drive by the Pelicans, the Pirates answered back with a touchdown and but failed to complete a two-point conversion.
Uncomfortable with their small lead, the Pelicans responded with a three-play drive after kickoff that included a 50-yard return and a 40-yard touchdown rush by senior Nathan Gettman.