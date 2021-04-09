In a year full of game cancellations and health concerns, Klamath Union's football team (2-3) ended their season on a positive note as they hosted and defeated North Valley (1-3) 38-14. In the first half both teams put up a good fight and were evenly matched.
Running back Nathan Gettman ran down the field about 20 yards and struck first for the Pelicans. Wide receiver Pablo Macias scored next as he rushed the ball a similar distance down the flank onto the end zone.
But the Knights had the upper hand as they led 13-12 during halftime.
"We made some halftime adjustments on defense and a couple on offense," KU head coach Tom Smith said. "The kids responded well and in the second half we dominated."
Quarterback Silas Dutra rushed for 35 yards. Two plays later his brother, Jamus Dutra recovered a fumble and high-tailed it 60 yards to the end zone.
Two plays later, again, Macias, this time as a defensive back, picked up a loose ball and ran to the one-yard-line where he attempted to lateral the ball to an offensive line man but was unsuccessful in crossing the end zone.
Running back Kane Holmgren punched the ball in the following play ending the game in KU's favor 38-14.
"It was one of my favorite senior classes that had come through. We felt good at the end of the game," Smith said. "But it's a good springboard for next year."
Over the summer coach Smith plans on hosting three different football camps, "Pelican camps," as they're called; elementary, middle school and high school level. They're not just to recruit for the team, but to get kids out of the house and have them be active over the break.