Singles — Nathan Elwood (Henley) def. Wyatt Cain (KU), 6-2, 6-4; Stephen Maurer (KU) def. Josh Huynh (Henley), 8-7, 7-3; Tyson Murry (KU) def. Carson French (Henley), 8-4; Alex Prosnik (KU) def. Chris Beard (Henley), 8-7, 7-5; Ben Pierce (KU) def. Jack Wooten (Henley), 8-2; Jason Barrett (Henley), def. Charlie Xu, 8-0.
Doubles — London Larson and Randolph Duran (Henley) def. Ryan Nork and Matt Dupuis (KU), 5-7, 6-2, 10-4; Maurer and Murry (KU) def. Floyd Wigger and Gabe Preston (Henley), 8-4; Prosnik and Scott Neuport (KU) def. Matt Holiday and Charlie Gonsowski, 8-4; Ryan Orr and Ethan Roeloffs (Henley) def. Neuport and Pierce (KU) 8-4