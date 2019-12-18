A shutout quarter.
That’s how North Lake girls basketball opened its Mountain Valley League season.
Riding a 2-3 preseason, the Cowgirls clinched their first league game 44-31 behind a 16-0 opening run Tuesday against Triad.
“This year, we’re just looking to just get that intensity right off the first quarter. We really just want to bring out that intensity. We don’t want to wait until later in the game to bring it,” North Lake senior Jessica House said. “We want to play our game all four quarters.”
Which is exactly what the Cowgirls did, taking care of assignments, anticipating passes, controlling the tempo of the first half and denying the Timberwolves even a single first-quarter basket.
Senior Briana Church and junior Andrea Roth led the Cowgirls with 16 points apiece. Church added seven rebounds and a game-high five steals, while Roth had a team-high nine rebounds. House added four assists and three steals with seven points to the 13-point rout.
“We’re short. We don’t have a lot of height, but we make up for that with heart. These girls, they love the game,” House said. “My last year, going out like this is exactly how I want to go out.”
For the Timberwolves, senior Baylee Rogers had a team-high 16 points, including two 3-pointers, eight rebounds and seven assists – nearly a triple double. Senior Katie Eskildson added nine points, five rebounds and two steals.
Triad’s 31% free-throw shooting, and 28 turnovers proved fatal as the Cowgirls capitalized on breakaway steals and the Timberwolves’ missed shot opportunities.
“They just came out maybe with a little jitters; it’s the first league game. They kind of understand the pressure of it all,” Triad head coach Lisa DeFord said.
The Cowgirls took advantage of those jitters.
The first quarter shutout sent the Timberwolves reeling as they struggled to capitalize on offensive opportunities, forced bad shots and turned the ball over. Behind back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the quarter, North Lake took a 10-0 lead into the second period.
Triad’s woes continued into the second quarter as the Cowgirls continued to surge ahead to an eventual 16-0 lead. The Timberwolves were timid and not offensive minded, instead relying on Eskildson to make things happen in the front court.
The Timberwolves carried the 16-point deficit into halftime, but came into the third quarter looking like a different team, led primarily by Rogers.
“It only took one person to really start to get a ball and rip it out of someone’s hands and bring everybody else up,” DeFord said. “She just really brought the intensity in the second half. She was going to the basket, getting points, and it just brings everybody else up.”
Triad outscored North Lake in the second half, 24-21, behind 14 points from Rogers.
“After a few steals, we really picked up intensity,” she said. “I honestly couldn’t say there was one single thing that made a change, but I think as a team, we realized, ‘If we keep playing the way we’re playing, we’re going to get blown out.’ That’s just not what we’re here to do.”
While the Timberwolves were able to turn things around in the end, they weren’t able to overcome the Cowgirls’ initial surge, dropping the 13-point league-opening loss.
“We’ll build off our second half and take that into our other games,” DeFord said.
For the Cowgirls, head coach Lance Haberly says North Lake will need to decide how competitive they’re going to be.
“If we work hard, we play hard with some intensity, we’ll be a tough team to beat,” he said. “If we’re flat or don’t play hard or we’re not aggressive, then we’re not going to beat anybody.
“It depends on who shows up for the game.”