A nonprofit baseball team is set to form in the Klamath area with hopes of helping 15-year-olds and older with autism and other disabilities gain social and physical skills on and off the field. With 65 teams across the nation, the Alternative Baseball Organization plans to have the team ready this fall.
Because of the pandemic, recruitment will be done virtually.
“It takes six months to fill a full team due to the lack of catered services available in most areas for teens and adults with disabilities,” Taylor Duncan, commissioner and director of the nonprofit, said in an email. “We are looking for a coach, volunteers and players to help us start new programs serving those in Klamath Falls and the surrounding area in addition to our other West Coast programs.”
These programs will also be in Tacoma; Boise; Colorado Spring; Orange County, California; Barstow, California; San Francisco, Phoenix, Arizona; Albuquerque and more.
The team will travel outside of town, play in high school-sized fields, use MLB rules while the organization will provide equipment and resources.
“As many with autism graduate from high school in many areas, services plateau,” Duncan said. “Realizing a lack of general incentive and opportunities for those on the spectrum, I started this organization to give others on the spectrum and special needs the opportunity to be accepted for who they are and to be encouraged to be the best they can.”
Players of any skill level, coaches and volunteers can sign up at www.alternativebaseball.org or call 770-313-1762 to be placed in the player pool.