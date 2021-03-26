Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Mazama volleyball after Phoenix win

Mazama's volleyball team after their win against Phoenix. Back row (left to right): Freshman Alexia Lowe, sophomore Katie Raines, sophomore Annika Lindow, junior Isabelle Hill, sophomore Ella Baley, sophomore Kaylea Rietdyk, freshman Nishika Irish and freshman Isabella Lowe. Front row (left to right): Junior Mallory Menken, junior Sandra Hill, junior Mallory Edmonds and junior Bridget Fenner.

 Submitted Photo

Mazama's volleyball team (4-2) swept Phoenix Thursday (25-14, 25-9, 25-19) in an away game. Assistant coach Samantha Fenner said the team improved on communication, tip coverage and defense.

In total the Vikings had 59 digs, with sophomore Ella Baley leading the squad with 17. 

"Ella had a wonderful match this evening. Defensively and offensively," Fenner said. "She had really great saves from the back row and consistent offensive passing to the zone."

Sophomore Kaylea Rietdyk contributed nine digs and juniors Bridget Fenner, Sandra Hill and Isabelle Hill all had eight.

The team touted 29 assists, with junior Bridget Fenner collecting 23 and junior Mallory Edmonds tallying four.

Isabelle Hill added two blocks and 12 kills.

The Vikings are scheduled to host the Hidden Valley Mustangs (0-3) on Tuesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m.

