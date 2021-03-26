Mazama's volleyball team (4-2) swept Phoenix Thursday (25-14, 25-9, 25-19) in an away game. Assistant coach Samantha Fenner said the team improved on communication, tip coverage and defense.
In total the Vikings had 59 digs, with sophomore Ella Baley leading the squad with 17.
"Ella had a wonderful match this evening. Defensively and offensively," Fenner said. "She had really great saves from the back row and consistent offensive passing to the zone."
Sophomore Kaylea Rietdyk contributed nine digs and juniors Bridget Fenner, Sandra Hill and Isabelle Hill all had eight.
The team touted 29 assists, with junior Bridget Fenner collecting 23 and junior Mallory Edmonds tallying four.
Isabelle Hill added two blocks and 12 kills.
The Vikings are scheduled to host the Hidden Valley Mustangs (0-3) on Tuesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m.