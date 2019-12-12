Bonanza girls basketball’s second-half adjustments couldn’t undo a 42-11 first quarter against the 4A Mazama Vikings Wednesday night at Mazama.
Despite a scoreless second quarter by both teams and an 18-10 second half, Bonanza couldn't make its way out of the early 31-point deficit.
Freshman Ella Baley led Mazama with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Fellow freshman Chelsea Gilmore added nine more points with a team-high ten rebounds. They each had one steal.
Junior Averie Romander led in assists with four and added eight rebounds, and two 3-pointers for 8 points.
The Antlers return home to host Henley JV tonight at 6 p.m., while the Vikings host 5A Crater Friday 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Lakeview 52, Klamath Union 71
Behind junior Jacob Cook's double-double, the Pelicans defeated Class 2A opponents the Lakeview Honkers Tuesday at Klamath Union.
The Honkers trailed by an average of just around five points per quarter, but the Pelicans' steady onslaught proved too much as Lakeview just couldn't catch momentum.
Klamath Union senior Xavier Arvizu led the Pelicans with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, six rebounds and six steals. Cook's double-double added 13 points with ten rebounds.
For the Honkers, senior Jalen Lampman led with 22 points, behind three 3-pointers and 6-10 free-throw shooting. Senior Connor Steward added 14 points.
The Pelicans travel to the Mt. Shasta tournament to play today through Saturday. The Honkers have a week off before hosting Tulelake 5:30 p.m. next Thursday.
Tuesday Boys Basketball
Henley 56, St. Mary's 43
MEDFORD — Henley boys basketball withstood a third-period St. Mary's rally and then dominated the fourth period Tuesday on the way to a 56-43 nonleague boys basketball victory.
Henley held a 27-15 halftime lead, but saw its advantage dwindle to 35-34 after three quarters of play.
The Hornets made enough free throws in the fourth period, despite an overall sluggish effort at the free-throw line at 16-of-30, to seal the win and push their season record to 3-1.
Braden Lawrie scored a game-high 20 points to lead Henley, while Matthew Neubert and Cameron O'Connor both scored 11. Neubert came close to a double-double effort with his eight rebounds. Darius Hall had eight assists and four steals for the Hornets.
Aiiloa Kaeo Waileua and Will Kranenberg both scored nine St. Mary's points.