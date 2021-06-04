Mazama High School’s girls and boys teams hosted and defeated two North Valley High School in a doubleheader.
The girls bounced back after a loss against Henley on Friday to win 58-35 and the boys bumped their winning streak to two with a 52-41.
Joy Lease’s girls team controlled the game early, gathering steals. Mercedes Charkins had five rebounds while Sandra Hill led the team in steals and points with four and 16 respectively.
“(Sandra) is very athletic,” Joy Lease, Vikings’ head coach, said. “North Valley left her open this match and it worked in our advantage. She’s also a lefty which made her difficult to guard.”
Closing the second half, Mallory Edmonds suffered a leg injury after a Knight fell on her. The severity of the injury and return date is unknown, Lease said.
“It was a needed win especially after our loss against Henley,” Lease said. “Today we switched out everyone at the same time not just to have lively players on the court but to include everyone and have the whole team involved in the game. We plan on doing that for the rest of the season.”
The Viking boys’ team took the court after their counterparts and took a quarter to get adjusted to the Knights.
The game was just 8-7 after one, but Mazama slowly built momentum through the game, pulling away to lead 37-24 after three quarters and cruising to a comfortable 52-41 win.
Cole Brosterhous contributed with 20 points, Daniel Yancey scored nine and Regginal McEachran added seven.
Mazama visits crosstown rivals Klamath Union Tuesday, June 8. The girls tip-off 5:30 p.m. and the boys play at 7 p.m.