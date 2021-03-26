In a nail-biting, rollercoaster of a match, Mazama football defeated Thurston 23-21 Thursday in a battle of unbeaten teams in Springfield.
Thurston (3-1) struck first with an early score, but Mazama (4-0) score 7-6.
A déjà vu experience followed the Vikings scoring. The Colts also returned a kickoff advancing the home team 14-6. Teeming with confidence, Thurston kicked off against Mazama and were waiting for them to slip up.
Thurston got their chance and forced another turnover near the 32-yard-line with a minute left to play in the first quarter. Making big rushes to the 40th, and across midfield to the 48th, Thurston’s quarterback launched the ball to the end zone connecting with his receiver. The score moved up to 21-6.
Feeling down, the Vikings held their head high and fought through the end of the first half by moving the ball offensively and keeping the Colts at bay defensively.
The Vikings began the second half receiving the ball at the 45-yard-line trying to rush. Taking one step forward and two steps back with penalties, the Vikings made big leaps towards the end zone with passes to the 40, 32 and nine-yard-line. This was close enough for them to easily rush, score a touchdown and complete a two-point conversion.
This brought the score to 21-14 near the 5:45 mark in the third quarter.
At this point is where the tide began to rise in Mazama’s favor. Through the end of the third quarter the away team controlled possession of the ball. The Vikings defense prevented the Colts from getting close to the end zone and forced a punt from the 45-yard-line. Mazama unfortunately had to start from their own two-yard-line.
Mazama kept their composure going into the fourth quarter and slowly moved closer to the opposite side of the field. A rush to the 28 here, a rush to the 48 there and a missile launch to the 18. Thigs got a little scary as the Vikings fumbled the ball within 20 yards of the end zone but safely recovered the pigskin.
After a few penalties, some yards lost, the Vikings pulled a deceiving play, tricking the Colts and passed their way into the end zone around the 3:30 mark. But did not complete a two-point conversion.
In the final kick off for Mazama, they denied Thurston from crossing midfield forcing a punt at the 49-yard-line. With odds stacked against the Vikings, they began their final drive towards the end zone at their own 15-yard-line.
Desperate times called for desperate measures and their last-ditch efforts paid off. A pass to the 45-yard-line, a rush to Thurston’s 48 and a pass interference at the 29 advanced the Vikings closer to the pylons.
As the clock started to wind down with 17 seconds to go, an incomplete pass was thrown, a rush to the nine was made by the quarter back and a delay of game was called. With seconds left on the clock and tension in the air, Mazama completed a field goal winning the game 23-21.
Mazama closes out their season Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m. as they host Klamath Union in the Canal Bowl.