In a nail-biting, rollercoaster of a game, Mazama football defeated Thurston 23-21 Thursday in a battle of unbeaten teams in Springfield.
Head coach for the Vikings Vic Lease said it was a huge win for the program.
“Thurston is a good team,” Lease said. “We felt a little nervous coming in. But we had to be disciplined, slow the game down and control the game.”
Thurston (3-1) struck first with senior Jeremy Foss rushing for a 27-year-old touchdown . The Vikings (4-0) responded with a kickoff return from senior Aidan Kindt.
A déjà vu experience followed the Vikings score. The Colts returned a kickoff right back, putting the home team up 14-6, on their way to a 21-6 lead at halftime.
But the second half was all Mazama, scoring early and then completing the 2-point conversion. Another long Mazama drive, led by junior running back Zeke Heaton and senior quarterback Tristan Lee.
The Vikings scored on a trick play with 3:30 left in the game, but the two-point conversion failed, leaving them down 21-20.
“We’ve been practicing those plays during practice this week so it really didn’t come as a shock when they were called,” Lee said. “It came down to everyone doing their job and staying focused.”
Mazama defense got a stop, then started their game-winning drive from their own 15. With seconds left on the clock and tension in the air, Colby Anderson nailed a 31-yard field goal to win the game 23-21. It was just Mazama’s second attempt at a field goal in four years.
The Vikings passed 186 yards on the day and rushed for 133. Along with Lee and Heaton, Lease acknowledged Cole Brosterhous for his performance and tight defense on Thurston’s talented receivers recievers.
Mazama closes out their regular season Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m. as they host Klamath Union in the Canal Bowl. Culmination games remain in flux during the pandemic-shortened season.