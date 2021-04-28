The Mazama High School softball team (7-0) raised the "W" flag Wednesday, April 28 after hosting and defeating Phoenix High School (6-1) 12-2. Viking, Addy McGirr, player-of-the-game got to raise the flag.
McGirr earned this by scoring two runs, catching a crucial fly ball in the outfield and has improved her game over the last few games.
"Offensively and defensively we played our most complete game," Viking's head coach Todd Nickerson said. "We ran the bases really well, our pitching threw strikes when we needed it and our defense made some really needed plays."
Mazama started off easy offensively and strong defensively. The home team was able to prevent any runs in the first two innings while they had three. In the third inning, Phoenix was able to narrow down the lead 2-3 but weren't able to make it home for the rest of the game thanks to Mazama pitcher Kennedy Lease.
Lease was able to communicate well with the defense, threw off hitters with different pitches and pitched well against Phoenix's dangerous hitters, Nickerson said.
"They're just as good as we are so you never know what could happen," Lease said. "We all stayed hyped, had a lot of communication and I think that's what got us the win."
Although it was a great win for the Vikings, Nickerson said to the team to enjoy the moment but to stay focused for the up coming games.
The Vikings wrap up their series against the Raiders Saturday, April 1 in a double-header in Phoenix.
1 2 3 4 5 R H E
Phoenix 0 0 2 0 0 2 2 5
Mazama 1 3 3 4 1 12 11 1