Mazama, Klamath Union and Ashland tied at 36 points apiece during a three-way wrestling match Tuesday.
The home team also celebrated their graduating seniors. Jason Ortega, Dominic Hankins, Ethan Richards, Monique Hansen and Zandara McElroy were acknowledged.
Mazama 33, Ashland 30
106 — Sienna Caruso, Ashland, def. Dewey Moore 6-0
126 — Ashton Lewis, Mazama, def. Mary Cellini 3-0
132 — Treyce Horton, Mazama, def. Harper McGrath 6-0
138 — William Wass, Ashland, def. Jacob Stacey, Mazama 6-0
145 — Elijah Rimes, Ashland, def. Douglas Gines, Mazama 6-0
152 — Savien Burk, Mazama, def. Will Downs, Ashland 6-0
170 — Patrick Latham, Ashland, def. Gunner Doce, Mazama 6-0
182 — Seth Wright, Mazama (Forefit)
195 — Seth McLane, Mazama (Forefit)
220 — Ortega, Mazama, def. Giovanni Livingston, Ashland 6-0
285 — Jake Robitz, Ashland, def. Hankins, Mazama 6-0
Ashland 36, KU 24
113 — Caruso, Ashland, def. Hayleigh Dukes 6-0
126 — Cellini (Forfit)
132 — McGrath, Ashland, def. Marcos Pena, KU 6-0
138 — Wass, Ashland, def. Kavin Farrell, KU 6-0
145 — Rimes, Ashland (Forfit)
152 — Downs, Ashland, def. Zachary Moore, KU 6-0
170 — Latham, Ashland, def. Jackson Joyner, KU 6-0
182 — Cameron Cordonnier, KU (Forfit)
195 — Levi Castillas, KU (Forfit)
220 — Livingston, Ashland, def. Idrani Espinoza, KU 6-0
285 — Robitz, Ashland, def. Donovan De Los Reyes 6-0
Mazama 36, KU 12
113 — Dukes, KU, def. Moore 6-0
132 — Natanee Campbell, Mazama, def. Abigail Vazquez, KU 6-0
138 — Stacey, Mazama, def. Farrell, KU 6-0
152 — Burk, Mazama (Forfit)
170 — Joyner, KU, def. Dolce 6-0
182 — Zeke Heaton, Mazama, def. Coronnier, KU 6-0
195 — McLane, Mazama, def. Brandon Davis, KU 6-0
220 — Ethan Richards, Mazama, def. Espinoza, KU 6-0