Gunner Dolce and Jackson Joyner

Mazama wrester Gunner Dolce (blue) in a headlock by KU wrestler Jackson Joyner Tuesday, June 1 at Mazama

 Photo by Gabriel Bravo

Mazama, Klamath Union and Ashland tied at 36 points apiece during a three-way wrestling match Tuesday.

The home team also celebrated their graduating seniors. Jason Ortega, Dominic Hankins, Ethan Richards, Monique Hansen and Zandara McElroy were acknowledged.

Mazama 33, Ashland 30

106 — Sienna Caruso, Ashland, def. Dewey Moore 6-0

126 — Ashton Lewis, Mazama, def. Mary Cellini 3-0

132 — Treyce Horton, Mazama, def. Harper McGrath 6-0

138 — William Wass, Ashland, def. Jacob Stacey, Mazama 6-0

145 — Elijah Rimes, Ashland, def. Douglas Gines, Mazama 6-0

152 — Savien Burk, Mazama, def. Will Downs, Ashland 6-0

170 — Patrick Latham, Ashland, def. Gunner Doce, Mazama 6-0

182 — Seth Wright, Mazama (Forefit)

195 — Seth McLane, Mazama (Forefit)

220 — Ortega, Mazama, def. Giovanni Livingston, Ashland 6-0

285 — Jake Robitz, Ashland, def. Hankins, Mazama 6-0

Ashland 36, KU 24

113 — Caruso, Ashland, def. Hayleigh Dukes 6-0

126 — Cellini (Forfit)

132 — McGrath, Ashland, def. Marcos Pena, KU 6-0

138 — Wass, Ashland, def. Kavin Farrell, KU 6-0

145 — Rimes, Ashland (Forfit)

152 — Downs, Ashland, def. Zachary Moore, KU 6-0

170 — Latham, Ashland, def. Jackson Joyner, KU 6-0

182 — Cameron Cordonnier, KU (Forfit)

195 — Levi Castillas, KU (Forfit)

220 — Livingston, Ashland, def. Idrani Espinoza, KU 6-0

285 — Robitz, Ashland, def. Donovan De Los Reyes 6-0

Mazama 36, KU 12

113 — Dukes, KU, def. Moore 6-0

132 — Natanee Campbell, Mazama, def. Abigail Vazquez, KU 6-0

138 — Stacey, Mazama, def. Farrell, KU 6-0

152 — Burk, Mazama (Forfit)

170 — Joyner, KU, def. Dolce 6-0

182 — Zeke Heaton, Mazama, def. Coronnier, KU 6-0

195 — McLane, Mazama, def. Brandon Davis, KU 6-0

220 — Ethan Richards, Mazama, def. Espinoza, KU 6-0