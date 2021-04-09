One team stands between Mazama and the first state football championship in school history.
And yes, the team considers the 4A Elite 8 Football Showcase game Saturday against Marist as the state title game.
Mazama (5-0) kicks off against Marist (4-1) at 4:30 p.m. at Cottage Grove.
Mazama will be led by the Hayden brothers, Alex and Erik, at tight end. Quarterback Tristan Lee has a strong year throwing the ball and running back Zeke Heaton will lead the rushing attack.
“We’ve been preparing for them all week,” Lee said. “Intensity has come up this week and that’s been our main thing recently.”
Marist has some weapons of their own as well. Wide receiver Hagan Stephenson and running back Luke Patterson are both returning stars, as well as dangerous running back Lukas Tuski and a solid offensive line.
“We’re all pretty excited,” Stephenson said. “We haven’t been to a state championship game in 12 years. It’s a great opportunity for our team especially to play against a team like Mazama.”
The Spartans have averaged 173 rushing yards per game this season and 186 through the air. Since playing against Eagle Point on March 12, the Vikings have averaged 122 yards passing and 252 on the ground.
“Last year we were nowhere near as prepared as Marist,” Mazama’s head coach, Vic Lease said. “This year we’ve been practicing harder and we’re not leaving any stone unturned.”