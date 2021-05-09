Mazama baseball swept Klamath Union Saturday, May 8 16-1 and 14-3 at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls. Pete Whisler, head coach for the Vikings, said discipline at the plate and strong pitching contributed to the wins.
In the first game, Viking Nathan Baker was one hit and run shy of a perfect game but struckout 12 Pelicans.
The Vikings begin their final series of the season Tuesday, May 11 as they visit Henley.
Game 1
1 2 3 4 5 R H E
Mazama 1 0 9 6 0 16 15 2
Klamath Union 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 2
Mazama Batting
AB R H RBI BB SO
A. Hayden 2 2 0 0 1 1
T. Wood 2 1 2 0 0 0
C. Waits 4 0 4 6 0 0
I. Orndoff 1 4 0 0 0 1
K. Bolanos 2 1 1 1 1 0
C. Clements 2 1 1 0 0 0
D. Raebel 3 0 0 0 1 0
P. McGuire 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Gibson 3 1 1 1 0 1
P. Wright 1 0 1 2 0 0
E. Hayden 1 1 0 0 0 0
M. Ulloa-Ford 1 1 1 1 1 0
Z. Heaton 1 1 0 0 1 0
B. Lebkowsky 2 1 1 1 0 0
B. Hubble 2 2 2 2 1 0
S. Doss 1 0 1 0 0 0
B. Davis 4 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 16 15 14 6 3
Klamath Union Batting
AB R H RBI BB SO
C. Garrett 3 0 0 0 0 2
K. Coulter 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Cook 1 1 1 0 1 0
L. Petersen 2 0 0 0 0 1
G. Short 1 0 0 0 0 1
D. Garlitz 1 0 0 0 0 1
U. Hernandez 2 0 0 0 0 1
T. Mendoza 1 0 0 0 0 1
N. Getlman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Z. Pena 2 0 0 0 0 1
C. Joyner 1 0 0 0 0 1
J Joyner 1 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 18 1 1 0 1 12
Game 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 R H E
Mazama 2 3 2 4 1 2 14 11 2
Klamath Union 2 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 1
Mazama Batting
AB R H RBI BB SO
A. Hayden 3 1 0 0 1 1
B. Lebkowsky 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Waits 3 0 2 1 0 0
P. McGuire 0 0 0 0 1 0
K. Bolanos 3 2 2 3 1 0
D. Raebel 4 2 3 2 0 0
B. Hubble 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Baker 3 2 1 0 1 0
E. Hayden 4 0 2 1 0 1
Z. Heaton 2 1 0 0 1 0
M. Ulloa-Ford 2 1 0 0 1 1
T. Wood 1 1 1 2 1 0
P. Wright 0 1 0 0 1 0
CR: B Davis 0 1 0 0 0 0
CR: I Orndoff 0 2 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 14 11 9 8 3
Klamath Union Batting
AB R H RBI BB SO
Z. Pena 2 2 0 0 1 1
L. Petersen 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Cook 3 1 2 2 0 0
G. Short 1 0 0 1 1 0
J. Joyner 0 0 0 0 0 0
K. Coulter 3 0 0 0 0 2
U. Hernandez 2 0 0 0 0 1
T. Mendoza 1 0 0 0 0 1
C. Garrett 3 0 2 0 0 0
N. Getlman 1 0 0 0 1 1
C. Joyner 3 0 0 0 0 3
Totals 23 3 4 3 3 10