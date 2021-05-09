Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Mazama baseball swept Klamath Union Saturday, May 8 16-1 and 14-3 at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls. Pete Whisler, head coach for the Vikings, said discipline at the plate and strong pitching contributed to the wins.

In the first game, Viking Nathan Baker was one hit and run shy of a perfect game but struckout 12 Pelicans.

The Vikings begin their final series of the season Tuesday, May 11 as they visit Henley.

Game 1

                      1 2 3 4 5 R   H  E

Mazama          1 0 9 6 0 16 15 2

Klamath Union 1 0 0 0 0 1   1  2

Mazama Batting

                    AB R H RBI BB SO

A. Hayden     2   2 0    0   1    1

T. Wood        2   1 2    0    0   0

C. Waits       4   0 4     6   0    0

I. Orndoff     1   4 0    0    0    1

K. Bolanos    2   1 1    1    1    0

C. Clements  2   1 1    0    0    0

D. Raebel      3   0 0    0    1   0

P. McGuire     0   0 0    0    0   0

W. Gibson     3   1 1    1    0    1

P. Wright       1  0 1     2   0    0

E. Hayden     1  1 0     0   0    0

M. Ulloa-Ford 1  1 1     1   1   0

Z. Heaton      1  1 0     0   1   0

B. Lebkowsky 2  1 1    1   0    0

B. Hubble      2  2 2    2    1    0

S. Doss         1  0 1    0    0    0

B. Davis        4  0 0    0    0    0

Totals         32 16 15 14   6    3

Klamath Union Batting

                    AB R H RBI BB SO

C. Garrett       3  0 0   0    0   2

K. Coulter       2  0 0   0    0   1

J. Cook           1  1 1   0   1    0

L. Petersen     2  0 0   0   0    1

G. Short         1  0 0   0   0    1

D. Garlitz        1  0 0   0  0    1

U. Hernandez  2  0 0   0  0    1

T. Mendoza     1  0 0   0  0    1

N. Getlman     1  0 0   0  0    1

Z. Pena          2  0 0   0  0    1

C. Joyner        1 0 0   0  0    1

J Joyner         1  0 0   0   0   1

Totals            18 1 1  0    1 12

Game 2

                      1 2 3 4 5 6 R  H  E

Mazama          2 3 2 4 1 2 14 11 2

Klamath Union 2 0 1 0 0 0 3   4  1

Mazama Batting

                       AB R H RBI BB SO

A. Hayden        3   1  0   0    1  1

B. Lebkowsky   1   0  0   0    0  0

C. Waits           3   0  2   1    0  0

P. McGuire        0   0 0   0    1   0

K. Bolanos        3  2 2   3    1    0

D. Raebel         4  2 3   2    0    0

B. Hubble         1  0 0   0    0    0

N. Baker           3  2 1   0   1    0

E. Hayden        4  0 2   1    0    1

Z. Heaton         2 1 0    0    1    0

M. Ulloa-Ford    2 1 0    0    1    1

T. Wood            1 1 1    2    1    0

P. Wright          0 1 0     0    1    0

CR: B Davis      0 1 0    0    0    0

CR: I Orndoff    0 2 0    0   0     0

Totals            27 14 11  9   8     3

Klamath Union Batting

                      AB R H RBI BB SO

Z. Pena            2  2  0  0    1   1

L. Petersen      4   0  0  0    0   1

J. Cook            3   1 2   2    0   0

G. Short          1    0 0  1    1   0

J. Joyner          0    0 0  0    0   0

K. Coulter        3    0 0  0    0   2

U. Hernandez   2    0 0  0    0   1

T. Mendoza      1     0 0  0   0   1

C. Garrett        3     0 2  0   0   0

N. Getlman      1     0 0   0  1   1

C. Joyner         3    0 0    0  0   3

Totals               23  3 4   3  3  10

