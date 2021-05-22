In a bright Saturday, May 22 afternoon with what looked like little cotton balls floating in the air, Marist Catholic High School defeated Henley High School 6-2 in the 4A softball championship at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford. This was the Hornets only loss as they ended the season with an 18-1 record.
The Spartans closed out the season with a similar record with 19-1. Both teams were on the same level, performance wise, and ultimately resulted in a good game, Stefan Schroffner, head coach for Marist, said.
"Henley is a quality team to play against," Schroffner said. "During the season we were looking for some competition and (Henley) brought it today."
As expected, Henley pitcher, Carli Moore, struck out every Spartan in the first inning like any other game in the season. What was new in the bottom of the inning was Marist's Malia Williams also striking out every Hornet up to bat.
Williams' strong pitching, something the Hornets had not seen, in combination with inconsistent hitting and minor errors cost them the game.
"(Marist) have good athletes. Their pitcher had made it tough not just for us but for anybody," Brian Stock, head coach for the Hornets, said. "But we did not have any lack of effort."
Williams, a sophomore, said she kept her composure by not thinking of the day's game as a final, but as a regular season match.
This self-governance and teaching came naturally for the Marist team which made it easy to coach, Schroffner said. With most returning next year, the Spartans will come back ready and even more experienced than before.
For the Hornets, six will not return next season and the team will have a new dynamic that will have to be rebuilt. It will be bitter sweet as the seniors leave but they definitely made an impression on the team, Stock said.
"We told the team that whatever happens that we're proud of them," Stock said. "You can't forget about all the work that's gotten them to where they are. We love them and they earned their spot in the final."