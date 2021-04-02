Hosanna-Triad (1-3) closed out their home games Thursday against Lost River (4-1). Lost River took the win 43-20.
Defensive coordinator Keith Johnston said the team didn’t have the best of results, faced many adversities but still made the best of it.
Not only did the senior class show leadership, juniors Blake Throne and Jacob Cross stepped up to the plate said Johnston.
Lost River was also appreciative of the opportunity to play despite a shortened season. Just like the senior class in Hosanna-Tirad, the Raiders’ seniors displayed leadership amongst the younger players.
Both teams have one last game in their season. Hosanna-Triad visits Glendale Thursday, April 8, and play at 7 p.m. Lost River visits Gold Beach Saturday, April 10. Check osaa.org for time.