Mother nature defeated both Hosanna-Triad School and Trinity Lutheran High School girls’ basketball teams Friday. A leak sprung from the six-month-old roof around the second minute in the third quarter at first delayed the game a few minutes, but ultimately the leak puddled near the half court line. It wasn’t big but the continuous drip ultimately canceled the game at the beginning of the fourth.
Trinity had the lead when the game was stopped, 35-19, and had maintained it throughout the game. Defensively, Trinity stuck to Hosanna-Triad players like glue, making it hard to move and pass the ball. Offensively Trinity would swarm near the basket anticipating a rebound.
Trinity hosts La Pine Saturday, May 29, at 4 p.m. in their next game while Hosanna-Triad travels to Bonanza today and plays at 1:30 p.m.
In need of a dry court, the boys’ basketball game between the two schools was moved to Triad. A quick mop and dry of the hardwood were in order however.
Like their girl counterparts, the Trinity boys defeated Hosanna-Triad 72-64. But the start of the game did not seem it would sway that way.
The home team had great chemistry, knew their teammates’ whereabouts at any time and had constant energy. This energy was provided by Keaton Kenlser and his handling skills and Micah Young’s scoring ability at the rim and behind the three-point line. At one point, Hosanna-Triad had a comfortable 10-point lead in the second quarter.
Once the game tipped off its second half the tide had turned in the Saint’s favor.
“We needed a stretch to get ahead. Just like (Hosanna-Triad) had in the first half we did it in the third,” Kyle Gilbert, Saint’s head coach, said. “It was perfect timing.”
Trinity outscored Hosanna-Triad 27-17 in the third quarter and 18-14 in the fourth.
Hosanna-Trinity always fought for the lead and won it back a couple times in the second half. But it slipped away in the end of the fourth quarter at around the second minute. But the game’s energy continued till the very end.
“We have a great rivalry,” Gilbert said. “The fans get loud, the kids get into it and it’s a good time. There’s always good sportsmanship between everybody.”
Triad visits Madras High School for their next match Monday at 7 p.m. Hosanna-Triad also has an away game at Bonanza today at 3 p.m.