With a 17-1 win, the Lakeview Honkers' softball team defeated the Chiloquin Panthers Tuesday, May 11 in an away game. Lakeview scored in every inning and had it's peak in the third with six runs.
Honker Emily Philibert lead her team with four RBIs with Annikah Tacchini and Alexa Philibert behind with three and two respectively. Despite their loss, Chiloquin's Makia Jayne threw consistently with 23 first pitch strikes.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Lakeview 3 4 6 3 1 X X 17 8 1
Chiloquin 0 0 0 0 1 X X 1 1 6