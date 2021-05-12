Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

With a 17-1 win, the Lakeview Honkers' softball team defeated the Chiloquin Panthers Tuesday, May 11 in an away game. Lakeview scored in every inning and had it's peak in the third with six runs.

Honker Emily Philibert lead her team with four RBIs with Annikah Tacchini and Alexa Philibert behind with three and two respectively. Despite their loss, Chiloquin's Makia Jayne threw consistently with 23 first pitch strikes.

               1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R  H E

Lakeview 3 4 6 3 1 X X 17 8 1

Chiloquin 0 0 0 0 1 X X 1   1 6

