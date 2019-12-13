LAKEVIEW — What began as a slow crawl finished in a sprint, as Lakeview girls basketball outpaced Modoc to a 57-46 victory in non-league play in Lakeview Thursday night.
A last-minute fill-in game after a scheduled contest between Etna and Lakeview was canceled, the matchup was a sluggish, foul-filled first quarter with a veritable lid on both rims that resulted in an 8-8 tie in the first quarter.
By halftime, Lakeview managed to extend a slight lead at 19-14. A tough defensive battle eventually opened up in the third quarter, as after Modoc had collected its first lead of the game at 23-21, Lakeview discovered a transition game off the press that resulted in numerous quick layups.
At the end of the third quarter Lakeview held a precarious 33-30 lead, but momentum was clearly shifting from a half-court game to Lakeview’s advantage with quicker athletes.
In the fourth quarter Lakeview scored 24 points, repeatedly forcing turnovers off the press and collecting easy layups on the opposite end. With a 43-34 edge and less than five minutes remaining, Modoc was forced to begin fouling to elongate the game and slow the fast break.
“I told them to just keep shooting and eventually it will fall,” Lakeview head coach Lori Batterman said. “Late third quarter it really started to click building off the transition.”
Lakeview center Tyler McNeley, the tallest player on the court despite being a freshman, dominated the paint defensively, scrapping for loose balls and repeatedly drawing fouls.
The other freshman on the Lakeview roster, Audrey Rucker, in turn sparked the transitional game, leading the Honkers with 16 points. McNeley added 10 points in the contest, and senior Dally Evans contributed 13.
“They are going to be a big part of our team, their fundamentals are incredible,” said Batterman of her freshmen varsity standouts. “Both of them did a phenomenal job.”
For Modoc, senior guard Allison Deaton matched Rucker with 16 points, and senior forward Brooke Lafferty, tasked with the tall order of defending McNeley all night, scored 19.
“We want to run, that has been our strategy,” Batterman added. “We have good athletes so we want to run down the other team.”
The win puts Lakeview at 2-2 on the season, while Modoc is still seeking its first win now at 0-5. The two teams will face off again soon, as Lakeview travels next weekend to the Block M Tournament, Dec. 19-21, hosted by Modoc High School.