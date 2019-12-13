Lost River senior offensive lineman Jose Murillo and Lakeview senior defensive lineman Wyatt Gustaveson earned All-State first team honors in Class 2A football on the offense and defense teams, respectively.
Lakeview’s Gustaveson was a dominant force on the Honkers’ defensive line, en route to earning co-Southern Cascade League Defensive Player of the Year honors, according to Lakeview head coach Rick Stupak.
In four league games, Gustaveson made 32 tackles, including 7.5 tackles-for-loss and four QB sacks, helping the Honkers limit league opponents to 11.3 points and 212.5 yards per game, Stupak said.
Lost River and Lakeview each had a third-team honoree in addition to Gustaveson and Murillo.
For the Raiders, senior linebacker Aiden McAuliffe earned third-team defensive honors and Honkers senior wide receiver Connor Steward earned third-team offensive honors.
Steward earned all-state recognition, despite missing four games due to injury early in the season, according to Stupak. He finished the year with 15 receptions for 180 yards and three touchdowns.
“We are extremely proud of both Wyatt and Connor in earning all-state honors,” Stupak said. “Both are very deserving.”
Lost River finished 6-4, 3-1 in league, for a second-place Special District 5 ranking to give the Raiders a playoff berth. Lost River lost 62-32 to Toledo in the first round of state playoffs.
Lakeview finished the season 2-7, but 2-2 in league play, for fourth place in league.