Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Lakeview High School's softball team swept Ashland in a double-header 11-1 and 8-5 Friday, April 23 at home.

Honker Tyler McNeley struck out 12 opponents in six innings in the first match while Kaya Lauer had four RBIs.

Game two was much closer but Lakeview managed to get the win. This time McNeley pitched for an extra inning and bumped her strikeouts to 14. Ryanne Culbertson lead the second game in RBIs with three followed by Annikah Tacchini with two and Tayla Ewell with one.

Game 1

              1 2 3 4 5 6 7  R  H  E

Lakeview 0 0 1 2 6 2 X 11 13 2

Ashland   0 0 0 0 0 1 X 1   3  5

Game 2

              1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H  E

Lakeview 3 3 0 0 0 2 0 8 10 5

Ashland   0 1 1 0 3 0 0 5 6   4

Tags