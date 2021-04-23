Lakeview High School's softball team swept Ashland in a double-header 11-1 and 8-5 Friday, April 23 at home.
Honker Tyler McNeley struck out 12 opponents in six innings in the first match while Kaya Lauer had four RBIs.
Game two was much closer but Lakeview managed to get the win. This time McNeley pitched for an extra inning and bumped her strikeouts to 14. Ryanne Culbertson lead the second game in RBIs with three followed by Annikah Tacchini with two and Tayla Ewell with one.
Game 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Lakeview 0 0 1 2 6 2 X 11 13 2
Ashland 0 0 0 0 0 1 X 1 3 5
Game 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Lakeview 3 3 0 0 0 2 0 8 10 5
Ashland 0 1 1 0 3 0 0 5 6 4