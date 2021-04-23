Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Despite a loss of 4-3 against St. Mary’s, Medford, Klamath Union’s boy’s tennis team head coach John Huntsman said the squad showed improvement in their game.

In the singles, Matt Dupuis and Tyson Murry forced tie-breakers with Dupuis and Ryan Nork doing it in the doubles.

“Both Dupuis and Murry played for around three hours today,” Huntsman said. “They played in 70-degree weather and are really tired out.”

Klamath Union returns to the court Tuesday, April 27 as they host Henley High School.

Singles

Jackson Lepiano (St. Mary’s) def. Wyatt Cain (KU), 6-4,6-0

Brady Reed (St. Mary’s) def. Stephen Maurer (KU), 7-5, 6-3

Matt Dupuis (KU) def. Alex Wilk (St. Mary’s), 7-6, 6-3, 10-2

Tyson Murry (KU) def. Matthew Poisson (St. Mary’s), 5-7, 6-1, 10-4

Doubles

Matt Dupuis and Ryan Nork (KU) def. Calvin Chemlir and David Nobel (St. Mary’s), 6-4, 4-6, 10-5

Tom Wang and Aidan Flaherty (St. Mary’s) def. Scott Neupert and Alex Prosnik (KU), 6-2, 6-1

Logan Diaz McNeal and Nate Lemley (St. Mary’s) def. Tyson Murry and Ben Pierre (KU), 6-2, 6-0

