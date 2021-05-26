The Tuesday, May 25 evening slate included a full moon and a sweep at Pel Court. Klamath Union High School girls basketball defeated North Valley High School in a buzzer beater 48-47, while the Pelican boys had a much more calm game, winning 57-34.
After not playing for over 400 days, the girls team still had chemistry but were a bit rusty, Maria Ramirez, Pelican girl’s head coach, said. The Pels maintained a comfortable lead throughout the game until the end.
Quarter one had KU with the lead at 15-8, 25-18 in the second and 38-29 in the third. In the fourth quarter near the last minute, North Valley turned the tables and took the lead 45-44. This lead did not last long as the Pelicans evened it out via free-throws.
Attempting to take the lead, the Pelicans turned over the ball allowing the Knights to score two free-throws. With time killed and the clock down to four seconds, the Pelicans inbounded the ball to freshman Dianara Pena.
As Pena rushed down the court to the three point line with two players guarding her, Pena pump-faked, jumped and shot a game-winning buzzer-beater setting the bar high for her male counterparts to math in excitement.
“Everything happened so fast,” Pena said. “I don’t know how it happened, especially with two people on me.”
Pena had led the team in points with 21, five rebounds and four assists.
The KU boys faced a much tighter game in the first half against the Knights. They were able to outscore the away team by four points in the first and second quarters.
“We weren’t playing the way we were supposed to,” Ed Case, KU boys basketball head coach, said. “We had a talk during halftime on what we had to improve and were able to play better.”
And they did. Pablo Macias and Vaughn Watah scored two much needed three-pointers in the third helping pull away from the Knights.
Performance has to improve especially for Friday’s home game against Hidden Valley, Case added.
KU boys basketball hosts the Mustangs at 7:30 p.m., while the girls battle at 6 p.m.