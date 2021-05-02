On Saturday, May 1, Klamath Union softball got their first wins in the season as they defeated Hidden Valley 19-12 in game one and 11-8 in game two.
Toviyah Blauser got the Pelicans on the board in the first inning of game one thanks to Emma Langley's RBI. In the second and third Sunny Winchell, Julissa Atchley and Blauser reached home plate.
The fourth inning featured an impressive inside-the-park homerun hit by Emalie Lemieux. Kristi Russell, Blauser and Langley also scored runs in the inning.
Atchley, Russell, Lemieux, Winchell, Katelynn Delany, Emily Cordonnier, Brisella Hernandez, Langley and Mercy Lassett-Egbert scored in the remaining innings of game one.
In the second match Russell, Langley, Lassett-Egbert, Lemieux, Hernandez and Blauser were able to make runs. Lassett-Egbert did it in style, just like Lemieux, hit an inside-the-park homerun in the fourth inning.
Game 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Hidden Valley 0 1 3 0 2 4 2 12 8 8
Klamath Union 1 2 1 4 2 9 19 7 8 -
Game 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Hidden Valley 0 0 3 1 3 1 0 8 8 3
Klamath Union 4 0 1 5 0 1 - 11 10 1
The Pelicans return to the field Wednesday, May 5 as they visit Mazama at 5 p.m.