Klamath Union High School’s boys and girls tennis teams defeated Cascade Christian at home, 9-3, Tuesday.
One match that saw quick action over the net was between KU’s Ryan Nork and Matt Dupuis and CC’s Seth Thomas and Bryson Cannon. The match lasted over an hour and was forced to a second set. The duos fired some great shots against each other and constantly got in a batting match over the net.
“Even though it was a long game, Cascade still played well,” Dupuis said. “It made the game challenging and fun.”
Over on the girl’s side, KU’s Lily Hirengen and Millie Coffman kept CC’s Tiana Williams and Carly Casey on their toes. KU head coach Mary Young challenged the pair to perform at 110 percent, which encouraged them to play a tougher game. The Pelicans responded with difficult hits placing the ball between players causing them to both go after it.
With the sun beating down on them, Capri Sun hydrating them and an advising coach, they were able to psych out the Challengers and pull out the win, Coffman said.
Pelicans’ Jordan Heaton forged into new territory as her usual partner, Hailey DeGroo, was unable to play due to illness.
“I was nervous at first, but I shook it off after a few serves,” Heaton. “Even though I did well I’d rather play with (DeGroot) in future matches.”
Girls
Singles — Patricia Dougherty (KU) def. Timnah Roberson (CC), 8-0; Elle Harrington (CC) def. Ellie Olsen (KU), 8-2; Bailyn Amos (KU) def. Carlee Broadbent (CC), 8-1; Jordan Heaton (KU) def. Ziona Christy(CC), 8-1.
Doubles — Michaela Gaede and Ruby Charleton (KU) def. Lily Preszler and Makenna Dunn (CC), 8-3; Lily Hirengen and Millie Coffman (KU) def. Tiana Williams and Carly Casey (CC), 8-2.
Boys
Singles — Wyatt Cain (KU) def. Owen Harrington (CC), 8-1; Stephen Maurer (KU) def. Brandon Parker (CC), 8-2; Tyson Murray (KU) def. Seth Thomas (CC), 8-7 (7-2); Bryson Cannon (CC) def. Ben Pierce (KU), 8-0.
Doubles — Ryan Nork and Matt Dupuis (KU) def. Seth Thomas and Bryson Cannon (CC), 8-7 (7-3); Owen Harrington and Brandon Parker (CC) def. Alex Pronite and Scott Newport (KU), 8-2.
The girl’s tennis team plays today against Phoenix High School at Bear Creek Park in Medford. The boy’s return to the court Thursday as they host Hidden Valley.