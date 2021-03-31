Since 1979, Klamath Union (1-2) and Mazama (4-0) have faced off each year on the gridiron in the Canal Bowl. This year in the midst of the pandemic, the two will still battle it out for in-town bragging rights.
Both teams have had a tough season with game cancellations and weird practice schedules.
Mazama has had games cancelled and rescheduled two weeks in a row, and had to travel to compete against Banks. Vikings head Coach Vic Lease he would do anything in his power to have the team play. The boys deserve to play because of their dedication to the sport and each other, Lease said.
Unlike Mazama, KU’s season has been cut a little shorter with only four scheduled games. Last week the Pelicans had to quarantine after playing with an opponent who possibly had COVID-19. Both teams, however, are expected to play on Friday.
Both teams will come together under the Friday night lights and celebrate their graduating seniors.
Spectator occupancy is restricted. Klamath County is still under moderate risk category. On the field, a limit of 150 may occupy the area including team members, coaches and officials. A maximum occupancy of 25 percent is allowed in the stands.
KU and Mazama collide Friday at 7 p.m. at Modoc Field.