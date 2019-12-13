MT. SHASTA — Outscoring their California opponents in every quarter except the last, Klamath Union girls basketball drove to a 60-53 win against Ft. Bragg in the opening round of the Mt. Shasta tournament.
The Timberwolves bested the Pelicans 22-18 in the final quarter, but the four-point difference wasn’t enough for a comeback.
The Pelicans were powered by senior Shieteal Watah who had 22 points and one of Klamath Union’s two 3-pointers. Sophomore Cassidy Mahan added ten points to the tournament-advancing victory.
For the Timberwolves, senior Athena Anderson led all scorers with 23 points, just one more than Watah.
Klamath Union will play either Mt. Shasta or American Christian today at 5:30 p.m.
Bonanza 31, Henley JV 47
BONANZA — Bonanza girls basketball lost its second straight game after opening the season 3-0, this time to Henley JV at home in a 47-31 loss.
The Hornets outscored the Antlers in every quarter except the last, a 10-8 decision by Bonanza, but Henley JV had already built a significant lead and overtook their Class 2A varsity opponents.
Henley JV sophomore Beth Hamilton led all scorers with 13 points off 3-4 free-throw shooting. Sophomore Ryane Mattox added 11 points to the Hornets’ rout.
For the Antlers, senior Nevaeh Nelson had a team-high 12 points off a perfect game from the free-throw line. She added three rebounds and one assist. Sophomore Rilie Oates added seven points, two rebounds and one steal, while senior Maddison Lindsey had a team-high eight rebounds.
The Antlers got into foul trouble with 30 total fouls and three players fouled out.
Next, Henley JV hosts Eagle Point JV tonight. Bonanza travels to La Pine for a 6 p.m. Tuesday tip-off.
Boys Basketball
Klamath Union 46, Lassen 37
MT. SHASTA — Behind a 15-8 first half, the Pelicans held out against the Lassen Grizzlies 46-37 to advance past the first round of the Mt. Shasta Tournament.
A double-double from Klamath Union’s Jacob Cook powered the Pelicans offense. With 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, he led the Pelicans on nearly every front.
Xavier Arivizu added ten rebounds with three points and Krishin Taylor had 13 points. Garrett Short had a team-high four blocked shots.
The Pelicans will play McCloud or Mt. Shasta tonight at 8:30 p.m. in Mt. Shasta.